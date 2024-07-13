Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $98.65 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

