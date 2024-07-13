Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $17.57 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $905,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 21,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Linde by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $440.70 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $211.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $434.57 and its 200-day moving average is $435.44.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.25.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

