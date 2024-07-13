Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $18.95 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.12% of Snap-on worth $18,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 51.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Snap-on by 50.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 90.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on stock opened at $269.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

