Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 308.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $136.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

