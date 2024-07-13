Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 111.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $190.22 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

