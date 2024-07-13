Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

