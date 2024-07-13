Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after buying an additional 1,405,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,650,000 after buying an additional 850,294 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,767,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $78.51.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

