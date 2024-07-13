Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.32.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $444.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $417.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.41. The stock has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

