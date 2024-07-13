Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 17,939 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 206.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $159.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $161.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

