Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,015 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $365.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.16. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.93 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

