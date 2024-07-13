Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 33,957 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 223.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,516,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $100.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.