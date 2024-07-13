Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,361 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after purchasing an additional 533,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,201,410,000 after purchasing an additional 119,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,950,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $993,351,000 after buying an additional 232,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

