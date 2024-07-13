Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

