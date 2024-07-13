Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,549.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311,798 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 684,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,523,000 after buying an additional 300,867 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 330,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after buying an additional 283,621 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,973.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 189,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 180,691 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,351 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $71.16 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.