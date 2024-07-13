Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 314 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,761.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,661.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1,611.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,126.84 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.08.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

