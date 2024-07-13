Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 496,315 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,969,000 after acquiring an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after buying an additional 648,291 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $272.65 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $275.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

