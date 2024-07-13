EOS (EOS) Price Hits $0.54

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. EOS has a market cap of $1.14 billion and $53.20 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000924 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001588 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.