Eq LLC Acquires 8,738 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Eq LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,682 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,355,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,754,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after acquiring an additional 881,408 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,886,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,839,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 782,579 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,140 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

