Eq LLC Buys 2,519 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Eq LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.4% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,731 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,091,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after buying an additional 393,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,759,000 after buying an additional 363,201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,641. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.42. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

