Eq LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Eq LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 209.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the quarter. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $45.79. 1,584,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,641. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

