Eq LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Eq LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $96.98. 209,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,441. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $98.70.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

