Eq LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Eq LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 246,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,439. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $51.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

