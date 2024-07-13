Equity Investment Corp Acquires 76,335 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,256,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,335 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.17% of Truist Financial worth $87,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. 5,139,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260,069. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

