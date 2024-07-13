Equity Investment Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,393,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,872 shares during the period. Sanofi comprises 2.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.09% of Sanofi worth $116,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $51,520,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sanofi by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,224,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,111,000 after buying an additional 1,021,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3,440.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,033,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,358 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,486,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 741,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Sanofi by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,770,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,051,000 after acquiring an additional 694,957 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,145. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

