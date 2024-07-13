Equity Investment Corp Has $72.88 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $72,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.03. 343,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,092. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OSK

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.