Equity Investment Corp Makes New Investment in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $255,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE WTM traded down $14.50 on Friday, hitting $1,717.50. 8,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.44. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,401.01 and a 1-year high of $1,899.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,770.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,716.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

Insider Transactions at White Mountains Insurance Group

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

