Equity Investment Corp Sells 38,207 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Equity Investment Corp lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,207 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 446.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 56,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 45,766 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.06. 368,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4205 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.