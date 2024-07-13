Ergo Price Up 0.5% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001525 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $68.48 million and $411,846.85 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,808.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.01 or 0.00630882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00119042 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00037304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.46 or 0.00271158 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00040624 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00067257 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,358,772 coins and its circulating supply is 76,359,084 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

