EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Up 1.9 %

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.61. 15,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $115.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average of $107.23.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $2.1107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $1.45.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

