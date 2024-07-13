Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Price Reaches $1.09 on Top Exchanges

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $7.37 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe's total supply is 1,544,885,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe's official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,544,835,361.796402. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.08573081 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $11,154,959.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

