ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX) to Issue $1.25 Dividend

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.2498 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSEARCA BDCX opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14. ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $36.30.

The ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN (BDCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, compounded quarterly, to a tiered-weighted index of business development companies (BDC) listed and incorporated in the US.

