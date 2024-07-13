Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1,220.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,719 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $662,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,042,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,528,000 after acquiring an additional 425,620 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after acquiring an additional 36,623 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,068,000 after acquiring an additional 30,561 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,920,000 after acquiring an additional 952,907 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of ETSY traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.50. 4,076,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.56.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

