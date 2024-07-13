Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Evergy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

View Our Latest Report on EVRG

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.