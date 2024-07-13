Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Evergy worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1,038.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,967 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,415,000 after buying an additional 277,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,994,000 after buying an additional 947,196 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average of $52.26.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

