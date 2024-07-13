Everscale (EVER) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Everscale (EVER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Everscale coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Everscale has a market cap of $105.09 million and $888,873.26 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,115,910,745 coins and its circulating supply is 1,970,817,772 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

