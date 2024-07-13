Excelerate Energy’s (EE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,609,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,101,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,202,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

