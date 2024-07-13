Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $334,632,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $40,976,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,072,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $116,541,000 after buying an additional 151,993 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

Get Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $131.69. 1,454,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day moving average of $132.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.