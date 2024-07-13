Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Short Interest Update

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 17,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,377 shares in the company, valued at $119,065.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 248,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $355,658.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,778,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,553,122.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 17,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,058,759 shares of company stock worth $1,585,075 and have sold 668,728 shares worth $1,068,296. 17.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Expensify alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Expensify by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EXFY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.24. 1,392,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,556. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. Expensify has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $193.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expensify

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.