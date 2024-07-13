Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exscientia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exscientia

Exscientia Stock Performance

Exscientia stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Exscientia has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Exscientia will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 112.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 76.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exscientia by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Exscientia by 22.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Exscientia by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.