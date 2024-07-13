Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Down 77.0% in June

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the June 15th total of 757,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,803,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Exxe Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AXXA remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,693,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,179,527. Exxe Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Exxe Group Company Profile

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities.

