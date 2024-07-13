Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Down 77.0% in June

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the June 15th total of 757,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,803,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Exxe Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AXXA remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,693,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,179,527. Exxe Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
Exxe Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exxe Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Exxe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.