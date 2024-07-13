Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,665 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 45,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 701,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,151,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE XOM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $113.27. 11,684,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

