FAT Brands Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FATBB)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

FAT Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FATBB opened at $4.71 on Friday. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

