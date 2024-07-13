Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Down 92.6% in June

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the June 15th total of 233,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fibra Danhos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GRFFF remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.
Fibra Danhos Company Profile
