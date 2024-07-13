Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.40.

FNF opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after acquiring an additional 728,768 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,767 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,001 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $135,347,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

