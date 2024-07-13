Financial Survey: HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) & Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of HOYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HOYA and Dundee Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOYA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HOYA and Dundee Precious Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOYA $5.49 billion 8.36 $1.26 billion $3.57 36.64 Dundee Precious Metals $520.10 million 3.10 $192.94 million $1.05 8.47

HOYA has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals. Dundee Precious Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HOYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HOYA and Dundee Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOYA 22.83% 20.47% 16.22% Dundee Precious Metals 33.95% 15.57% 13.53%

Dividends

HOYA pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Dundee Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. HOYA pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dundee Precious Metals pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dundee Precious Metals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

HOYA has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HOYA beats Dundee Precious Metals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of photomasks for manufacturing flat panel displays. Additionally, the company offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke, a time and attendance management service, as well as Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

