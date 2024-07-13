Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG) Trading Down 3.8%

Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 125,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 976,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Fintech Select Ltd, Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25.
About Fintech Select Ltd,
Fintech Select Ltd, formerly SelectCore Ltd, is a provider of point-of-sale transaction processing and electronic distribution solutions for the prepaid telecom and financial services market. The Company operates in two segments: distribution of prepaid wireless airtime and providing prepaid card services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fintech Select Ltd,
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Select Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Select Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.