First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.33

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 2463590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

