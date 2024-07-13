First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.30

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.30 and traded as low as $13.20. First Resource Bancorp shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
First Resource Bancorp Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31.
First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.
First Resource Bancorp Company Profile
First Resource Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.
