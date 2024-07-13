First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF makes up 9.6% of Advantage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advantage Trust Co owned approximately 0.31% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $933,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 697,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 211,827 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,578,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,000.

NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,842. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

