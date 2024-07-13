Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 361.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.93. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.73.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

